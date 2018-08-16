Young Chicago heart patient hopes ‘KiKi Challenge’ video gets Drake’s attention

CHICAGO — An 10-year-old awaiting a heart transplant at Lurie Children’s Hospital has two birthday wishes: to get a new heart, and to meet Drake.

So Sophia Sanchez of Downers Grove made a video of the “KiKi Challenge” from the hospital in hopes of getting Drake’s attention.

She says Drake is her idol, and she’s trying to meet him while town in town this weekend. He’s performing Friday and Saturday at the United Center.

And maybe for Sophia, he’ll be stopping by Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Sophia’s 11th birthday is Saturday, Aug. 18.