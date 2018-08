Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general will review a TSA program called "Quiet Skies."

The recently-revealed program uses federal air marshals to track U.S. citizens flagged as possibly posing a threat.

It's been criticized for tracking American citizens not suspected of crimes.

TSA defends the program saying it helps to mitigate any risks that could occur in aircraft thousands of feet in the air.