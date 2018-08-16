Sean Sears discusses a number of Cubs topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been an eventful week at Wrigley Field for both the good and bad.

David Bote's walk-off Grand Slam and a series-ending victory against the Brewers were the positives. Bad starts for Jon Lester and Jose Quintana were the negatives, along with Ben Zobrist's first career ejection from a game.

Yet despite all of this, the Cubs remain at the top of the NL Central as the season continues to dwindle down in the middle of August.

Sean Sears of NBC Sports Chicago was back on Sports Feed to discuss the team and their many storylines during another run for the playoffs with Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.