WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A shooting left one person dead in Waukegan.

Officers found the victim while responding to a call of shots fired around 10 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Grand Ave.

Police say shortly after receiving the call, another shooting victim showed up at a nearby hospital.

It’s not clear yet if the shootings are related.

