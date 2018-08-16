× Notre Dame takes inspiration from the Yankees for their Shamrock Series jerseys in 2018

SOUTH BEND – Since they began the Shamrock Series in 2009, one of the big highlights for Notre Dame football fans is seeing the unique uniforms which they choose for the game which is moved from South Bend to a neutral site.

Traditionally they’re a departure from their usual blue jerseys, gold pants, and gold helmets which they usually sport at Notre Dame Stadium, choosing a unique combination in honor of the unique game.

In 2018, these uniforms may have taken their boldest step yet – this time taking on the iconic look of a baseball team whom they’ll share a home stadium for a night.

Notre Dame unveiled their New York Yankees inspired jerseys on Twitter on Thursday morning, which will be worn for their game at Yankee Stadium on November 17th.

The above video features a player in one of the jerseys taking a train to the stop in the Bronx near the ballpark.

🏈☘️ When @NDFootball battles Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on November 17, the Irish will add some @Yankees flair. Take a closer look 👀 at the #ShamrockSeries swag. ⬇️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/KfBrZU9Xli — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) August 16, 2018

The jerseys feature the stripped pants that have been worn by the Yankees since the beginning of their franchise, which is the biggest departure from tradition for the Irish uniforms.

Take a more in-depth look at the 2018 #ShamrockSeries uniform that the Irish will be wearing on November 17 in their game vs. Syracuse. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatOrange pic.twitter.com/Zd7fou5qnQ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018

Along with the pants, the Irish have a logo on their blue helmets inspired by the monument park at Yankee Stadium, “Notre Dame” in the front of the jersey featuring the baseball team’s cursive font, and block numbers of the jersey matches those of the team as well.

Of course, there are pinstripes on the sleeves as well. Those are just a few ways Notre Dame is going all in to represent their hosts for this year’s Shamrock Series game.