Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- New technology at Chicago's Animal Care and Control is already proving to be a success.

Last week, new mobile microchip scanners were introduced, for police and animal care officers out in the field.

This week, the technology helped quickly identify T-Rex.

Officers found her at a firehouse, scanned her and quickly contacted her owner, all without having to process her in a shelter.

For details on micro-chipping and low-cost veterinary services, go to: www.cityofchicago.org