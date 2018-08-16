Midday Fix: Planning a family game night

Chef and Crafting Stylist Carol Mackey

https://carolmackey.net/

Recipes:

Quesadilla:

½ pound uncooked shrimp; roughly chopped

About 3 Tbls. olive oil

¼ cup green bell pepper and onion, diced

2 cloves garlic; minced

1 tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. cumin powder

1 1/2 cups jack or chihuahua cheese

6-8 Medium flour tortillas; cut out suit of card shapes with kitchen scissors

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add the chopped onion and bell pepper to the pan. Cook for 1 minute or until soft. Add the shrimp and seasoning and cook for another 1-2 minutes or until shrimp begins to turn pink, add garlic, set aside, once cooled mix with cheese. Place a tortilla in the pan and add cheese/shrimp mixture, top with other tortilla. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy. Repeat for remaining tortillas. Can be made ahead and refrigerated and heated in oven. Serve with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole. Makes about 8-10 quesadillas.

Crostini’s

-purchase parbaked breadsticks, slice & brush with olive oil and toast at 350 for about 4-5 minutes.

I made it easy, the combinations are endless!

1) Pesto, sliced bocconcini, cherry tomato

2) Truffle butter and sliced radish sprinkled with smoked sea salt