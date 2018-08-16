Midday Fix: Marquis Hill performs live

Marquis Hill

Water Colors Presented by CIBC

Navy Pier in Polk Bros Park on Friday, August 17 at 6:30 P.M.

FREE!

About Water Colors

Water Colors Presented by CIBC highlights some of the top local jazz talent today, featuring young aspiring jazz artists to established performers, the series showcases a variety of jazz musical styles. Water Colors Presented by CIBC is part of the Pier’s ongoing commitment to offer guests free, one-of-a kind arts and culture programming, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities and guests across the city and globe.

