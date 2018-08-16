× Man found dead at Palmer House in Loop

CHICAGO — A man was found dead at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in the Loop.

The 54-year-old man was found unresponsive in a hotel locker room around 1 a.m. Thursday in the first block of East Monroe Street.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as David Perez.

A source said he appears to have been an employee.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.