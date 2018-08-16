Lunchbreak: Summer omelette with fresh vegetables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joey Morelli, Owner of Max’s Deli Highland Park

Max’s Deli

191 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park

Phone: 847-831-0600

www.maxs-deli.com

Event:

Italian Wednesday special right now. From the hours of 5 pm to close, Max’s is offering homemade meatball lasagna for 2, served with Morelli salad, a glass of wine for each person and Biscotti cookies and coffee for $29.99 for 2 people.

Recipe:

Homemade Skillet Omelettes with Fresh Summer Vegetables and Original Proteins/Omelette Bar

Summer Omelette with avocado pico-de-gallo for 6-8ppl

16 large eggs

1 pound chicken breast, skin on

Kitchen Aid with grinder attachment

8” non-stick sauté pan

1T sage seasoning blend

¼ cup of 4-cheeses = swiss, cheddar, munster, parm HAND GRATED PLEASE

3 roma tomatoes, chopped/diced

½ bunch cilantro

1 lime

½ medium red onion

2 jalapenos

1 large perfect avocado

Yellow squash, green zucchini – chopped/diced (amounts to your liking)

Asparagus, spinach, roasted peppers – chopped/diced (amounts to your liking)

¼ pound unsalted butter medium cubed

Texas toast = cinnamon raisin challah & multigrain toast