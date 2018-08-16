Lunchbreak: Summer omelette with fresh vegetables

Posted 12:49 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:35PM, August 16, 2018

Joey Morelli, Owner of Max’s Deli Highland Park

Max’s Deli

191 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park

Phone: 847-831-0600

www.maxs-deli.com

Event:

Italian Wednesday special right now. From the hours of 5 pm to close, Max’s is offering homemade meatball lasagna for 2, served with Morelli salad, a glass of wine for each person and Biscotti cookies and coffee for $29.99 for 2 people.

Recipe:

Homemade Skillet Omelettes with Fresh Summer Vegetables and Original Proteins/Omelette Bar

 Summer Omelette with avocado pico-de-gallo for 6-8ppl

 

  • 16 large eggs
  • 1 pound chicken breast, skin on
  • Kitchen Aid with grinder attachment
  • 8” non-stick sauté pan
  • 1T sage seasoning blend
  • ¼ cup of 4-cheeses = swiss, cheddar, munster, parm HAND GRATED PLEASE
  • 3 roma tomatoes, chopped/diced
  • ½ bunch cilantro
  • 1 lime
  • ½ medium red onion
  • 2 jalapenos
  • 1 large perfect avocado
  • Yellow squash, green zucchini – chopped/diced (amounts to your liking)
  • Asparagus, spinach, roasted peppers – chopped/diced (amounts to your liking)
  • ¼ pound unsalted butter medium cubed
  • Texas toast = cinnamon raisin challah & multigrain toast

 

  1. Grind chicken and toss with sage seasoning… I add chili flakes & granulated garlic because I love Italian spice
  2. Make into golf balls, flatten and pan roast until chicken is cooked through…set aside on plate with napkin
  3. Medium dice red onion, tomatoes & avocado
  4. Small dice jalapeno (adjust amount of seeds for spice) & rough chop cilantro
  5. Toss #3&4 in metal bowl with lime, a generous sprinkle of kosher salt & a splash of olive oil
  6. Sautee pan on medium - heat 1 minute add 2 cubes butter, add diced chicken sausage, your fav veggies, brown 2 minutes
  7. Each omelette is 8oz of eggs.  With a rubber spatula shake pan and shake spatula till eggs look runny but kind of set
  8. Mix in 4-cheeses and let cook 1 minute… cheese will caramelize a touch, which is the best!
  9. Flip like Joey did with the WGN crew and cook 1 more minute
  10. Avocado/pico de gallo goes on top
  11. Toast bread in sauté pan with butter for max yumminess

 

 