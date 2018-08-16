Lunchbreak: Summer omelette with fresh summer vegetables

Joey Morelli, Owner of Max’s Deli Highland Park
Max’s Deli
191 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park
Phone: 847-831-0600
Event:
Italian Wednesday special right now. From the hours of 5 pm to close, Max’s is offering homemade meatball lasagna for 2, served with Morelli salad, a glass of wine for each person and Biscotti cookies and coffee for $29.99 for 2 people.
Recipe:
Homemade Skillet Omelettes with Fresh Summer Vegetables and Original Proteins/Omelette Bar
Summer Omelette with avocado pico-de-gallo for 6-8ppl
- 16 large eggs
- 1 pound chicken breast, skin on
- Kitchen Aid with grinder attachment
- 8” non-stick sauté pan
- 1T sage seasoning blend
- ¼ cup of 4-cheeses = swiss, cheddar, munster, parmHAND GRATED PLEASE
- 3 roma tomatoes, chopped/diced
- ½ bunch cilantro
- 1 lime
- ½ medium red onion
- 2 jalapenos
- 1 large perfect avocado
- Yellow squash, green zucchini – chopped/diced (amounts to your liking)
- Asparagus, spinach, roasted peppers – chopped/diced (amounts to your liking)
- ¼ pound unsalted butter medium cubed
- Texas toast = cinnamon raisin challah & multigrain toast
- Grind chicken and toss with sage seasoning… I add chili flakes & granulated garlic because I love Italian spice
- Make into golf balls, flatten and pan roast until chicken is cooked through…set aside on plate with napkin
- Medium dice red onion, tomatoes & avocado
- Small dice jalapeno (adjust amount of seeds for spice) & rough chop cilantro
- Toss #3&4 in metal bowl with lime, a generous sprinkle of kosher salt & a splash of olive oil
- Sautee pan on medium – heat 1 minute add 2 cubes butter, add diced chicken sausage, your fav veggies, brown 2 minutes
- Each frittata is 8oz of eggs. With a rubber spatula shake pan and shake spatula till eggs look runny but kind of set
- Mix in 4-cheeses and let cook 1 minute… cheese will caramelize a touch, which is the best!
- Flip like Joey did with the WGN crew and cook 1 more minute
- Avocado/pico de gallo goes on top
- Toast bread in sauté pan with butter for max yumminess