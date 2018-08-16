× Line of thunderstorms approaching from the west this Thursday evening

Updated 10:35PM CDT…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LA SALLE COUNTY UNTIL 1100 PM CDT... AT 1022 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTH UTICA, OR NEAR LA SALLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, PERU, MARSEILLES, OGLESBY, SERENA, LA SALLE, SPRING VALLEY, SHERIDAN, UTICA, NORTH UTICA, NAPLATE, CEDAR POINT AND TROY GROVE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 51 AND 66. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... BUFFALO ROCK STATE PARK, ILLINI STATE PARK, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MATTHIESSEN STATE PARK, AND STARVED ROCK STATE PARK.

Updated 10:30PM CDT…

The line of thunderstorms has shown signs of slight weakening as it progresses eastward – approaching the Fox River Valley. Vivid lightning will accompany the storms, wind gusts to 40 miles per hour out ahead of the storms are likely, along with brief heavy downpours under the stronger cells bringing visibility to near zero.

Check the Interactive radar display at the top of wgntv.com as well as the Regional Weather radar map below.

Updated 9:40PM CDT…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN OGLE AND CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT... AT 935 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR FRANKLIN GROVE TO AMBOY TO NEAR LA MOILLE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DIXON, ROCHELLE, MENDOTA, WALTON, AMBOY, HILLCREST, FRANKLIN GROVE, ASHTON, SUBLETTE, COMPTON AND WEST BROOKLYN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 54 AND 77. THIS INCLUDES... LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING.

At 9:30PM CDT a line of thunderstorms that earlier crossed the Mississippi River is approaching the Interstate-39 corridor. As the line moves east, individual storm cells are moving east-northeast (see latest Chicago National Weather Service projected storm movement map below.

Stronger storms will have brief heavy downpours dropping visibility to near zero, vivid lightning and possible wind gusts to 40-45 mph.

Latest Regional Weather Radar…