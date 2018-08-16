From Jimenez to Kopech and the MLB club, James Fegan talks White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Oh when, oh when will they be in the major leagues?

White Sox fans have been asking that about Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech for the better part of the last two months, especially as each player continues to play well at Triple-A Charlotte. Yet Rick Hahn and the organization remain patient with the young players, choosing to take their time with both prospect in the current rebuild.

Meanwhile a number of young players at the major league level are going through their growing pains as a long second year of the restructuring of the franchise begins to wind to a close.

James Fegan of The Athletic has been following all those storylines the past few months and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss them with Josh Frydman on Thursday. You can watch his segment in the video above or below.