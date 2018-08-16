Illinois dance team’s ‘inappropriate’ photo shoot with police vehicle prompts backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A promotional photo shoot involving an Illinois police department and a high school dance team has stirred up controversy on social media.

Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the photo shoot was supposed to be in done in a positive light, but became provocative and inappropriate.

“It was a promotional shoot that should have been where kids could have a lot of fun along with their coaches, along with the police, without anything inappropriate. Just looks like there were some bad decisions that were made here,” Greenwald said.

The photos that were posted on social media spread rapidly, with some of the commenters saying the photos were in bad taste and salacious.

"Too provocative," said one parent who did not want KTVI to identify her. "Them showing that, that's calling for rape. I wouldn't even let my kids go out dressing like that."

During the shoot, some of the dancers struck poses against a police cruiser while their coach stood atop the vehicle.

“The high school principal and the athletic director met with the coach last night and made clear that this was not appropriate and that they have to think before they act. They represent the school,” said Greenwald.

Over the years, the dance team has won trophies and competed in state competitions but with the recent photos, some believe the dancers must understand this type of behavior is unacceptable.

The superintendent said the district will determine if the students and the coach will face any disciplinary consequences.

Meanwhile, the Granite City Police Department had no comment on the matter.