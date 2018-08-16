Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Pittsburgh
- The Pirates are 28-19 (.596) against the NL Central in 2018, the second-best record by any NL team against its own division this season (Braves vs. NL East, 40-19). This is on pace to be the Pirates best record against the NL Central since the division was formed in 1994.
- The Cubs are scoring 4.15 runs per game since the All-Star break, down from 5.12 runs per game prior to the All-Star game. The team’s decrease of 0.97 runs during this time period is the third-largest in MLB.
- Pittsburgh is batting .274 with runners in scoring position in 2018, the fourth-best mark in MLB. This is on pace to be the team’s highest such mark since 2008 (.276).
- Since July 1, Jon Lester has an 8.01 ERA in eight starts, including a five-inning, four-earned run performance against the Pirates on July 31. Lester has also allowed a 1.064 OPS to opponents since July 1, the highest such mark among MLB pitchers who made at least five starts during this period.
- Since making his debut with the Pirates on August 6, 2016, Ivan Nova has averaged 1.58 walks per nine innings. This is the second-lowest such mark among MLB pitchers (minimum 250 IP) during this period (Clayton Kershaw, 1.47).
- Through June 30, Albert Almora Jr. slashed .332/.369/.461 in 261 plate appearances. However, since July 1, Almora Jr. is slashing .216/.266/.294 in 110 plate appearances with his home run against the Brewers on Wednesday being his first home run since June 28.