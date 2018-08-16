Butterfly man saves Monarch butterflies one musical note at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last summer, a friend of WGN News sent cellphone video of a man playing with butterflies in clear cups. Was it a one-of-a-kind insect act? An attempt at a viral video?

As WGN's Steve Sanders found out, the entertaining clip is far more noble.

Dan Gingrich says the weather has been great for butterflies this year, so their numbers may bump up. But he insists we can all play a role in Monarch butterfly survival.

