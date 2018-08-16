Around Town previews CANstruction Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANstruction Chicago is a unique design competition that benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Teams of professionals from the architecture, engineering and construction industries design and build massive structures made entirely of cans. Those structures are put on public display in the Merchandise Mart through September 9th. After the competition is complete, all the cans are donated to the Food Depository. Last year, CANstruction collected more than 120,000 pounds of food for neighbors struggling with hunger.

CANstruction Chicago:

August 16th – September 9th

Merchandise Mart lobby:

222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

Chicago, IL 60654

canstructionchicago.org