Are you fit enough to be an FBI Special Agent? Here’s what it takes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For would-be FBI agents, one obstacle often looms large on their way towards Quantico: the physical fitness test.

According to recruiting coordinator Siovhan Johnson, as people retire and the agency seeks to add agents with diverse skills and backgrounds, they're always looking to hire. With an increase in cyber crimes, they're bumping their hiring goal from 700 new agents a year to 900 this year alone.

“The biggest challenge we have is people underestimate the physical fitness test, that's why we’re rolling out our new application, so people can take a look at the requirements and take a look on their own to make sure that they’re achieving their goals as expected,” Johnson said.

WGN sports reporter Lauren Magiera decided to sign up and see what the FBI's physical fitness test all about - even if she didn't technically have time to "train" or "prepare."

The point-based test includes measuring the maximum number of continuous situps in one minute, a timed 300-meter sprint, the maximum number of continuous pushups and a timed 1.5-mile run.

Supervisory Special Agent Matt Osegard said it's “not just about physical fitness, about your muscles, but also about your mind."

"If you were able to stick to a goal. To set it, stick to it, says a lot about your character. Additionally, criminals aren’t taking a day off and getting stronger, if we’re not moving forward, we’re falling behind," Osegard said.