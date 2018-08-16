1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Fernwood neighborhood

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in the city’s Fernwood neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest, while they were sitting on a porch on the 200 block of West 104th Place around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The men were on the porch when two male offenders walked up to them and opened fire, police said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital where he died from his injuries. The 39-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.