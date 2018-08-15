Woman charged in cousin’s fatal shooting in Skokie hotel

SKOKIE, Ill. – Police in Skokie have charged a woman with involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting of her cousin at a Skokie hotel.

Lesly Coronel, 22, was celebrating her birthday at the Hampton Inn at 5201 Old Orchard Road last Friday evening. Police said they were called to the hotel for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Coronel with a gunshot wound. Coronel was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Ariana Alcala, 23, was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting. Before police arrived on scene, Alcala was injured in the eye by a party attendee. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Alcala appeared in court Tuesday. Bond was set at $100,000 with the condition of electronic monitoring. She is due in court Sept. 17.