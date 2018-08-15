Why high-profile murder cases can take years to go to trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

High-profile cases taking years to go to trial. WGN Investigates first told you about the case of Alex Daniel. He had been sitting at the Cook County Jail for more than ten years waiting for his murder trial.

Daniel was finally convicted last month but there are other cases that have been working their way through the system for years. This summer WGN Investigates requested a list of inmates waiting longer than five years for a trial. The list included the names of 102 inmates, the majority waiting on a murder trial.

The 102 inmates have served a total of 515 years and at $50,000 per year, it as cost an estimated $26 million. Recently, it took five and a half years to start the trial in the highly publicized case of Hadiya Pendleton. The State’s Attorney and the Public Defender’s Office did not comment on the story.

The Office of Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans issued the following statement: