× Showers/thunderstorms dump heavy rains in a few Chicago area locations Wednesday evening

Weather radar indicated very widely scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms developed across the Chicago area this afternoon and evening. Individual showers/storms moved very slowly due to very light winds aloft, allowing for heavy rainfall accumulation in locations right under the stronger storm cells.

Greatest rainfall this evening was reported in St. Charles where 1.44-inches fell between 6:30PM and 7:30pm. West Chicago on the fringe of that same storm received 0.98-inches.

Following are some of the greater rainfall reports…

Location/Rainfall (inches)…

St. Charles…1.44

Palatine…1.20

West Chicago…0.98

Marseilles…0.96

Schaumburg…0.93

Arlington heights…0.90