× Risk of heavy rains today/tonight – best chance of thunderstorms here later this afternoon/evening

Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms are forecast to spread over northern Illinois and northwest Indiana today, as a center of low pressure moves east-northeast out of northern Missouri and southern Iowa. Our area is in a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall during the next 24 hours (downpours that could cause localized flooding, depicted by the green-shaded area on the headlined map) – a better chance of excessive rains exists downstate (yellow-shaded Slight Risk). The National Storm Prediction Center has the best chance of locally heavy rains here later this afternoon into the evening hours (see thunderstorm probability outlook map below, blue-shaded area represents a 40% chance of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location between 3PM and 7PM CDT this afternoon/evening.

The center of low pressure is forecast to pass overhead later tonight and Thursday morning with a broad trough of low pressure aloft persisting into Friday. Thus periods of showers and thunderstorms look to last into Thursday with additional activity even possible Friday. There is a good chance total rainfall during the next 48 to 72 hours could be in the 1 to 2-inch range at many area locations, depending upon how frequently stronger thunderstorms pass over the same spots.

Thunderstorm Probability… 3PM CDT – 7PM CDT Wednesday…