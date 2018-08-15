Organizer behind Lake Shore Drive protest planning to shut down Kennedy on Labor Day

CHICAGO — The man who organized the recent anti- violence protest that shut down Lake Shore Drive is planning a new protest for Labor Day.

Rev. Gregory Livingston of the New Hope Baptist Church in West Humboldt Park said he plans to shut down the Kennedy Expressway leading in and out of O’Hare.

He plans to shut down the expressway around 11 a.m. or noon on September 3rd.

He’s demanding the resignations of Mayor Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson as well as more economic development on the south and west sides.

In a statement, Livingston said:

Mr. Mayor with all due respect if my colleagues and I do not hear from you – and know this, we will not allow you to segregate us by buying us off like slaves in a slave auction – we will Shutdown the traffic flow that goes in & out of O’Hare International Airport on September 3rd Labor Day 2018. We will end Chicago’s tale of two cities.

A spokesman for Emanuel told the Chicago Tribune, “The city is creating jobs for people living on the South and West sides, and that Livingston’s protest would harm those who work at airports.”