No injuries after vehicle strikes semi-truck carrying fuel

CHICAGO — A hazmat situation was called on the city’s West Side Wednesday evening after a vehicle slammed into semi-truck carrying fuel.

The car slammed into the truck at Van Buren Street and Oakley Avenue around 10 p.m. The impact caused diesel fuel to leak from the semi truck.

The Chicago Fire Department declared a level-one hazmat. Fire officials were able to use sand and a diluting solution to cleanup.

No one was injured.