Midday Fix: Depression education – expert advice on how to help teens and kids recognize the signs

Ginny and Tom Neuckranz, co-founders and Board Members of Erika’s Lighthouse

Heather Freed, the executive director of Erika’s Lighthouse

Erika’s Lighthouse is dedicated to educating and raising awareness about adolescent depression, encouraging good mental health, and breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

To do this, the organization develops and provides free teen depression awareness programs and resources to middle schools and high schools around the country.

The Erika’s Lighthouse Programs aims to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness and empower teens to take charge of their own mental health. Their education and teen outreach programs raise awareness and promote early identification and treatment of depression, which is the best hope in preventing suicide.

https://www.erikaslighthouse.org/