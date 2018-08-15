× Man shot on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A man was shot on Lake Shore Drive overnight.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The victim was a passenger in an SUV, when someone in a light blue SUV fired shots.

The passenger was hit in the groin and in the legs. His condition has stabilized.

The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Bryn Mawr and Foster were closed for a while, but reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No one is in custody.