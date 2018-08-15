Lunchbreak: Tropical ice cream sandwiches

WATCH LIVE: Trial for men accused in murder of Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton

Posted 12:27 PM, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:35PM, August 15, 2018

Jacquy Pfeiffer, Chef and Co-founder of The French Pastry School

The French Pastry School – located at 226 W. Jackson Blvd in the Loop

www.frenchpastryschool.com

Recipe:

Tropical Ice Cream Sandwiches

Yield: 12 sandwiches

 Coconut Macaroon Cookie

 

Ingredients: Weight (g) Volume
Egg whites 200 g ¾ Cup + 1 TB + 1 Tsp
Granulated sugar 320 g 1 ½ Cup + 1 TB
Unsweetened coconut 200 g 2 ⅔ Cups
Applesauce 20 g 1 TB
Sea salt 1 g ¼ Tsp
Coconut shavings 80g 1 Cup
Confectioner’s sugar As needed As needed

Method:

  • Heat the first 5 ingredients (egg whites, sugar, coconut, applesauce, and salt) in a mixing bowl over a bain marie (double boiler). Continually mix until it reaches 167°F / 75°C.
  • Remove from heat and cool for three hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
  • Using a piping bag, pipe 24 round 2 ½” disks onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
  • Sprinkle with the coconut shavings and dust with confectioner’s sugar.
  • Bake at 325°F for 20 minutes until golden brown.
  • Let cool. Then wrap in plastic wrap and freeze until ready to use.

Mango Vanilla Frozen Mousse

 

Ingredients: Weight (g) Volume
Heavy cream 120 g ½ Cup + 1 Tsp
Whole milk 60 g ¼ Cup
Granulated sugar 45 g ¼ Cup less 1 Tsp
Honey 10g 1 ½ Tsp
Vanilla extract 5 g 1 ¼ Tsp
Dark rum (optional) 5g 1 ¼ Tsp
Egg yolks 40 g 2 TB + 2 Tsp
Mango jam 50 g 2 TB
Dried or candied pineapple 50g ¼ Cup

  

Method:

  • Use a silicone muffin mold or line a standard muffin pan with plastic wrap or baking cups.
  • Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks in a stand mixer and refrigerate.
  • Place the milk, sugar, honey, vanilla, and rum in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat.
  • Add the egg yolks and place on low heat while stirring. Continue to heat and stir until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spatula.
  • Strain mixture into a stand mixer bowl and whip until cool.
  • Fold in the whipped cream.
  • Add the mango jam and mix slightly to create a swirl pattern.
  • Fill the mold half way with the mousse.
  • Place candied pineapple pieces in the mold on top of the mousse.
  • Cover with remaining mousse and freeze for 3 hours or overnight.
  • Unmold frozen mousse and sandwich between two coconut cookies.
  • Keep in freezer until ready to serve.

 