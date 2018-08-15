Lunchbreak: Tropical ice cream sandwiches

Jacquy Pfeiffer, Chef and Co-founder of The French Pastry School
The French Pastry School – located at 226 W. Jackson Blvd in the Loop
Recipe:
Tropical Ice Cream Sandwiches
Yield: 12 sandwiches
|Ingredients:
|Weight (g)
|Volume
|Egg whites
|200 g
|¾ Cup + 1 TB + 1 Tsp
|Granulated sugar
|320 g
|1 ½ Cup + 1 TB
|Unsweetened coconut
|200 g
|2 ⅔ Cups
|Applesauce
|20 g
|1 TB
|Sea salt
|1 g
|¼ Tsp
|Coconut shavings
|80g
|1 Cup
|Confectioner’s sugar
|As needed
|As needed
Method:
- Heat the first 5 ingredients (egg whites, sugar, coconut, applesauce, and salt) in a mixing bowl over a bain marie (double boiler). Continually mix until it reaches 167°F / 75°C.
- Remove from heat and cool for three hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
- Using a piping bag, pipe 24 round 2 ½” disks onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
- Sprinkle with the coconut shavings and dust with confectioner’s sugar.
- Bake at 325°F for 20 minutes until golden brown.
- Let cool. Then wrap in plastic wrap and freeze until ready to use.
Mango Vanilla Frozen Mousse
|Ingredients:
|Weight (g)
|Volume
|Heavy cream
|120 g
|½ Cup + 1 Tsp
|Whole milk
|60 g
|¼ Cup
|Granulated sugar
|45 g
|¼ Cup less 1 Tsp
|Honey
|10g
|1 ½ Tsp
|Vanilla extract
|5 g
|1 ¼ Tsp
|Dark rum (optional)
|5g
|1 ¼ Tsp
|Egg yolks
|40 g
|2 TB + 2 Tsp
|Mango jam
|50 g
|2 TB
|Dried or candied pineapple
|50g
|¼ Cup
Method:
- Use a silicone muffin mold or line a standard muffin pan with plastic wrap or baking cups.
- Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks in a stand mixer and refrigerate.
- Place the milk, sugar, honey, vanilla, and rum in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat.
- Add the egg yolks and place on low heat while stirring. Continue to heat and stir until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spatula.
- Strain mixture into a stand mixer bowl and whip until cool.
- Fold in the whipped cream.
- Add the mango jam and mix slightly to create a swirl pattern.
- Fill the mold half way with the mousse.
- Place candied pineapple pieces in the mold on top of the mousse.
- Cover with remaining mousse and freeze for 3 hours or overnight.
- Unmold frozen mousse and sandwich between two coconut cookies.
- Keep in freezer until ready to serve.