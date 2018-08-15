Logan Square bar hosts fundraiser for bartender hit by CTA bus

CHICAGO — A bar in Logan Square hosted a fundraiser Wednesday evening to help one of their bartenders who was injured after getting hit by a CTA bus last Friday.

The staff at Lost Lake bar in Logan Square said 27-year-old Desira Miller, known as “Baby D,” was riding home with her boyfriend Friday night around 11 p.m. They made it to Belmont and Central Park avenues where they said a CTA bus turned left right into Miller. She had a compound fracture in her leg, broken rib, broken arm and fractured her skull.

In a statement, CTA said they are committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

CTA is fully committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. While accidents like these are extremely rare, we believe that one collision is one too many.

Miller has worked at Lost Lake since it opened three years ago. She worked her way up from dishwasher to bartender. Her employer providers health insurance but she will be missing tips for at least another six to eight weeks recovering at home. So to help her out, the staff at Lost Lake are planning to do what bars do best: throw a party. The bar will have drink specials and will be raffling off items.

The staff said they were trying to raise enough money to help her get back on her feet. A GoFundMe page was also started for Miller. On Wednesday, the bar had drink specials and raffled off several items.

“She is never going to ask for any help herself and all the people that care about her want to make sure she’s getting everything needs,” Julia Gordon, bar manager, said.

Police said no citations were issued because both the bus and Miller had the green light when the accident happened.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video