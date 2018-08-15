Former MLB, Cubs athletes Eric Byrnes and Ryan Dempster on giving back through education and exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two former Major League Baseball players have one common goal: activating kids' bodies and minds.

Former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster will be at The Vic on Aug. 25, hosting 'Off the Mound: Stories and Laughs with MLB legends.'

Proceeds will go to CPS SCORE, an after school sports program for Chicago Public Schools.

Eric Byrnes, who's played for several teams including the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, founded Let Them Play Foundation to raise awareness and funds for dwindling public school physical education programs.

The baseball player turned endurance athlete journeyed across the country last month. Throughout Byrnes's triathlon, he aimed to recruit other athletes to join his cause.

http://www.ericbyrnes.com/letthemplay/

http://www.victheatre.com/event/1734541-off-mound-ryan-dempster-chicago/