× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Milwaukee

*Despite yesterday’s 7-0 loss, the Cubs have gone 8-4 against the Brewers this season behind a pitching staff that has posted a 1.84 ERA in those 12 games. The Cubs’ 8-4 record versus Milwaukee is their best against any NL Central team despite hitting .209 as a team and scoring 3.0 runs per game, both their worst marks against any team in the division.

*The Cubs have not lost a series at Wrigley Field since dropping a two-game set to the Indians on May 22-23. Their active streak of 11 consecutive home series without a loss is the longest active streak in baseball.

*Junior Guerra has allowed just seven runs (six earned) in 31.0 career innings against the Cubs. In 2018, the Brewers have lost both of Guerra’s starts against the Cubs, despite his throwing 6.0 innings of one-run ball in each game. The Cubs’ 1-4 hitters of late – Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Ben Zobrist, and Jason Heyward – have gone a combined 5-for-40 (.125) all-time against Guerra.

*After hitting two home runs in yesterday’s game, Ryan Braun has 35 career home runs and a .323 batting average against the Cubs.