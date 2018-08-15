Convicted felon charged after police say he stomped on 2 people’s heads after carjacking

CHICAGO – A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he was one of the people who stomped on two people’s heads after a West Side carjacking.

Dontae Decatur, 21, was arrested and charged Monday after he was identified as one of the offenders that attacked and robbed a 42-year-old man and another victim in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard around 1:20 a.m., police said. Police said Decatur stomped on the man’s head as he was laying on the ground. Before the beating, police said Decatur took the man’s car. Officials are working to locate more suspects and said they have video of the incident.

One of the victims is in “grave condition” and is on life support, according to police. The other victim’s condition is unknown.

Officials said Decatur resisted, threatened and spit on police officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

Decatur was charged with felony attempted first degree murder, felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two misdemeanor counts of resisting, obstructing a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Decatur had previous weapons and narcotics convictions.

He is due in court Wednesday.