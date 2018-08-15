× Attorney fatally shot inside his Hobart home by former client, officials say

HOBART, Ind. — A prominent attorney and former judge in Lake County was shot to death inside his Hobart home by a former client, according to police.

Hobart police said T. Edward “Tracy” Page, 64, was killed just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday on 1200 block of West 4th Street. A man was taken into custody but investigators did not release any further information.

Page was once a magistrate judge of the Lake Superior Court. He also worked for the Lake County public defender’s office.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that Page had just put in his letter of retirement Tuesday and was expecting to leave the office at the end of the month.

No further information was provided.