2 planes collide on the ground at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Two planes collided on the ground at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday evening.

United Airlines officials said Flight 645’s wingtip came into contact with the wingtip of another aircraft parked at a nearby gate. Officials said there were no customers on board the parked aircraft at the time of the incident. No one was injured.

“We are assisting our customers and expect to operate the flight to Portland with a different aircraft shortly,” United Airlines said in a statement.

No further information was provided.