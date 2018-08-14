Zobrist ejected for first time in career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ben Zobrist was ejected for the first time in his career Tuesday. Zobrist did not like a third strike call by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the 6th inning, Cubs Manager Joe Maddon got in between Zobrist and Cuzzi in time to keep Zobrist in the game.

Zobrist eventually got tossed after the bottom of the 8th, when he again engaged Cuzzi while he was on deck. Zobrist talked about his ejection with reporters after the game and detailed what he said that might have been the final straw for Cuzzi.

“I basically said, ‘That’s why we want an electronic strike zone.’ That’s what obviously got me tossed.”