Widespread heavy rains expected Wednesday

As a slow-moving low pressure system tracks east across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Wednesday, downpours out of towering thunderstorms will likely saturate dry soils and even cause localized flooding problems, especially in more populated area with greater run of paved surfaces.

The National Weather Prediction Center has this area included in the Marginal to Slight Excessive rainfall outlook from 7AM Wednesday until 7AM CDT Thursday (green and yellow-shaded area respectively on the headlined map). While downpours are likely area-wide, strongest storms/heaviest rains are expected along and south of Interstate-80, during the day into the overnight hours Wednesday.