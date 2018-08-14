× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Detroit

*For a period of just over three weeks, the Chicago White Sox have played considerably better on the road (5-3) than at Guaranteed Rate Field (3-9).

*The Sox have hit at least one home run in 10 straight road games. The team’s last streak of 11 consecutive road games with a home run came in August 2010 (11 straight).

*Speaking of home runs, the Detroit Tigers are starved for longballs. Their 94 HRs are the fewest in MLB.

*The Tigers have ridden some excellent bullpen work (2.17 relief ERA) and good situational hitting (.288 BA w/RISP) to an 9-1 mark versus the South Siders in 2018, with all but two of their wins coming by one or two runs.

*The White Sox team .209 BA is the lowest in MLB for August.

*Jose Abreu’s career OPS at Comerica Park stands at .999, third highest in the park’s history after David Ortiz (1.115) and Carlos Lee (1.001). Of Abreu’s 51 career hits at Comerica, 26 have gone for extra bases (13 doubles, two triples and 11 homers).