WATCH LIVE: Trial for men accused in murder of Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of killing Hadiya Pendleton.

Michaeil Ward is accused of firing the fatal shots and Kenneth Williams allegedly drover the getaway in the 2013 shooting.

Pendelton had just returned from performing with her school band at President Obama’s second inauguration when she was killed at a South Side park.

Police say the shooting was a botched attempt at gang retaliation.

Defense attorneys say there’s no physical evidence connecting Ward and Williams to the murder.

