Van Dyke in court for pre-trial hearing

CHICAGO — Another hearing was held today in the case of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder and his trial is just three weeks away from jury selection.

His defense team has subpoenaed Laquan McDonald`s mother, Tina Hunter, for a pre-trial hearing.

She has repeatedly not complied, and no one has been able to reach her.

The judge said today that Hunter will be barred from the trial if she does not show up for a hearing this Thursday