Texas ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ captured in Glendale Heights, officials say

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A convicted child molester from Texas, who was on the state’s “10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list was captured in a Chicago suburb.

Authorities were searching for 62-year-old David Sauceda Medina, a convicted sex offender who had ties to Texas as well as the Chicago area. He was captured in Glendale Heights on Thursday, Aug. 9, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In August 2008, Medina was convicted in Florida of attempt to commit sexual battery after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. In October 2010, Medina was convicted of indecency with a child and sexual contact after an incident involving a 7-year-old girl. He was sentenced to six years in prison. He was discharged in 2016 and was required to register as a sex offender for life. Officials said he has resided in Austin and Bell counties since then.

In January 11, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Medina’s arrest for indecency with a child and sexual contact. In March, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.