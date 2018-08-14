× Race for the NL Central Title: Cubs host first of three series vs Brewers to end the season

CHICAGO – Back in June, they met for a three-game series in Milwaukee with first place on the line for both teams.

But it was June. First place didn’t quite have the weight back then since so much of the season was still left to be played. Hence the Brewers winning 2-of-3 games wasn’t exactly something to celebrate or panic.

Over the last two months, the teams have been chasing each other for the top spot in the division from afar, with the Cubs taking the most recent advantage at the top of the division. Now on Tuesday, the Cubs and the Brewers start a series that has a little more weight to it.

The two-game series at Wrigley Field is the first of three between the ball clubs between now and the end of the regular season. It comes as the Cubs lead the Brewers by three games in the NL Central, having just come off a series victory over the Nationals this weekend at Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile Milwaukee has lost three of their last four games, including 2-of-3 in a series at Atlanta this weekend.

It’s far from the last time the teams will see each other, as there are six games remaining after the two-game set at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will return to Miller Park on Labor Day to start a three-game series in Milwaukee, and then the teams meet a week later at Wrigley Field from September 10-13.

In the previous seven match-ups this season, the Cubs have a 5-2 record, having swept the Brewers at Wrigley Field in a series in late April. In June, the Cubs won the opener of the three-game series played on June 11th but Milwaukee took the last two games.

That series carried a bit of weight, but it’s safe to say that this one along with the next two in September will play a much bigger part in deciding who wins the NL Central.