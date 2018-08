× New food options at Midway Airport

Travelers who fly in-and-out of Midway Airport can now enjoy a new eating experience.

The grand opening for a new food hall took place on Tuesday.

It features some iconic favorites.

More than 70 new food and retail stores will open by 2020.

The new hall has already created more than 1,000 concession jobs.

It’s all part of a major capital improvement project, which is investing $400 million to improve the security checkpoint and redevelop terminal parking.