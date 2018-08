Midday Fix: BBQ sauce and cole slaw

Nick Santangelo, Executive Chef, Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E Superior Street

http://www.jakemelnicks.com

Event:

BEER & BBQ PAIRINGS: On Tuesday, August 21st, Jake Melnick’s Chef Nick and the beer crew from Great Lakes Brewing are teaming up to bring diners an evening packed with Jake’s BBQ classics paired with top Great Lakes brews. Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will have an opportunity to talk beer with a team of experts as they enjoy the evening’s spread inside Jake’s Keg Room. Tickets are $50 per person (tax & gratuity included).

Purchase Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-bbq-pairings-tickets-47274506321

Menu Pairings:

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager / Grilled Poncho Wings

Great Lakes Elliot Ness Amber / BBQ Brisket Sliders

Great Lakes Oktoberfest / House-smoked Oktoberfest Braised Brats

Great Lakes Burning River Pale Ale / Braised Pork Belly Crostini

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter / Peanut Banana Cups

Recipes:

Cole Slaw: 1 lb shredded cabbage slaw mix with carrots, red cabbage

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

½ Tbsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper, coarse

Combine all ingredients in a bowl except cabbage.

Then mix cabbage with other ingredients until well blended.

Sweet BBQ Sauce (can be used for pork, beef & chicken)

1 cup ketchup

1 cup water

½ cup brown sugar

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1.5 T molasses

I T onion powder

1 T chili powder

1 T cracked black pepper

½ T garlic powder

2 t kosher salt

1 t celery salt

Stir all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat.

Reduce heat to medium low and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.