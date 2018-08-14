Lunchbreak: Mushroom farro veggie burger

Chef Jose Ortega Uribe
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – 25 East Ohio St., Chicago
http://www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com
Events:
-New Bar La Carte Menu and happy hour all-night everyday through Labor Day.
-Tomahawk Tuesday
Three-course menu for two, featuring our 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk. For the first course, choose two salads followed by our 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk to share, choose two sides, and then round out your dinner with two dessert selections.
Our Prime Tomahawk is a show-stopping experience for any steak enthusiast. The epitome of Prime; it’s heavily marbled, juicy, and brimming with rich flavor from being broiled with the long bone-in. Aged a minimum of 21 days, then cooked to Guests’ desired temperature in our 1600° broiler. $120 which includes two salads followed by our 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk to share, choose two sides, and then round out dinner with two dessert selections.
Recipe:
Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger Recipe
Ingredients:
- 8 oz/1 cup Chickpeas, drained
- 5 oz/10 T Chickpeas, rough chop
- 6oz Chickpea liquid
- 8 oz/1 cup Mushroom Mix
- 4 oz/8 T Caramelized Onions
- 2tsp Garlic, Minced
- 5 oz/10 T Farro, pre-cooked
- 2oz/4 T Panko
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- 1 tsp Black Pepper, Café Grind
- 3 sprays Canola Oil
Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger Prep Directions:
- Add 8 oz Chickpeas and Chickpea liquid to food process, blend until smooth
- Add remaining ingredients except rough chop Chickpeas and blend until smooth one minute
- Place Mushroom mixture into a large mixing bowl
- Fold in 5 oz rough chop Chickpeas into mixture until combined
- Form into 6 oz patties, refrigerate for 30 minutes
- Heat a sauté pan to medium, spray with Oil
- Sear Mushroom Burger for 2 ½ minutes each side until golden brown
- Place on half sheet tray to cool
Mushroom Mix Deluxe-Prep
Ingredients:
- 6 oz/ ¾ cup Button Mushrooms
- 4 oz/8 T Shiitake Mushrooms
- 2 oz/4 T Beech Mushrooms
- 2 T Pomace Oil
- ½ tsp Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Slice Button Mushrooms into 1/4” thick slices (1)
- Remove stem and quarter Shiitake Mushrooms (2)
- Trim 1/4”-1/2” from root end of Beech Mushrooms (3)
- Place all cut Mushrooms in mixing bowl
- Add Oil around bowl, sprinkle with Salt and toss well
- Place Mushrooms on a sheet pan
- Place in a 350⁰ oven for 10 minutes (4)
- Cool
Assembly for Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger
- Place Mushroom Burger on a metal plate warm in 400⁰double convection oven for 5-6 minutes until internal temp of 165⁰
- Crumble goat cheese on top of the patty and place under broiler for 1 minute
- Spray bun with oil on both sides, and toast to golden brown
- Place aioli (story bought or homemade) on both buns, place mushroom burger on bottom bun
- Top burger with tomatoes and arugula (amount to your liking)