Lunchbreak: Mushroom farro veggie burger

Chef Jose Ortega Uribe

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – 25 East Ohio St., Chicago

http://www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com

Events:

-New Bar La Carte Menu and happy hour all-night everyday through Labor Day.

-Tomahawk Tuesday

Three-course menu for two, featuring our 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk. For the first course, choose two salads followed by our 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk to share, choose two sides, and then round out your dinner with two dessert selections.

Our Prime Tomahawk is a show-stopping experience for any steak enthusiast. The epitome of Prime; it’s heavily marbled, juicy, and brimming with rich flavor from being broiled with the long bone-in. Aged a minimum of 21 days, then cooked to Guests’ desired temperature in our 1600° broiler. $120 which includes two salads followed by our 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk to share, choose two sides, and then round out dinner with two dessert selections.

Recipe:

Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger Recipe

Ingredients:

8 oz/1 cup Chickpeas, drained

5 oz/10 T Chickpeas, rough chop

6oz Chickpea liquid

8 oz/1 cup Mushroom Mix

4 oz/8 T Caramelized Onions

2tsp Garlic, Minced

5 oz/10 T Farro, pre-cooked

2oz/4 T Panko

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper, Café Grind

3 sprays Canola Oil

Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger Prep Directions:

Add 8 oz Chickpeas and Chickpea liquid to food process, blend until smooth Add remaining ingredients except rough chop Chickpeas and blend until smooth one minute Place Mushroom mixture into a large mixing bowl Fold in 5 oz rough chop Chickpeas into mixture until combined Form into 6 oz patties, refrigerate for 30 minutes Heat a sauté pan to medium, spray with Oil Sear Mushroom Burger for 2 ½ minutes each side until golden brown Place on half sheet tray to cool

Mushroom Mix Deluxe-Prep

Ingredients:

6 oz/ ¾ cup Button Mushrooms

4 oz/8 T Shiitake Mushrooms

2 oz/4 T Beech Mushrooms

2 T Pomace Oil

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

Slice Button Mushrooms into 1/4” thick slices (1) Remove stem and quarter Shiitake Mushrooms (2) Trim 1/4”-1/2” from root end of Beech Mushrooms (3) Place all cut Mushrooms in mixing bowl Add Oil around bowl, sprinkle with Salt and toss well Place Mushrooms on a sheet pan Place in a 350⁰ oven for 10 minutes (4) Cool

Assembly for Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger