Logan Square bartender struck by CTA bus could leave hospital soon

CHICAGO -- A 27-year-old woman who was hit by a CTA bus while riding her bike last Friday may be going home from the hospital on Tuesday.

The staff at Lost Lake bar in Logan Square said Desira Miller, known as "Baby D," was riding home with her boyfriend Friday night around 11 p.m. They made it to Belmont and Central Park avenues where they said a CTA bus turned left right into Miller. She had a compound fracture in her leg, broken rib, broken arm and fractured her skull.

"She did have the safety equipment, too," Andy Allison, bar manager, said. "She yells me all the time for not wearing a helmet. She took every precaution."

"I think she is just excited t be alive she's not the kind of person to linger on the negative details of anything she looks rough she is already trying to walk around her hospital room," Julia Gordon, bar manager, said.

In a statement, CTA said they are committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Miller has worked at Lost Lake since it opened three years ago. She worked her way up from dishwasher to bartender. Her employer providers health insurance but she will be missing tips for at least another six to eight weeks recovering at home. So to help her out, the staff at Lost Lake are planning to do what bars do best: throw a party. The bar will have drink specials and will be raffling off items.

The staff said they are just trying raise enough money to keep her on her feet while she working to get back on her feet.

"She is never going to ask for any help herself and all the people that care about her want to make sure she's getting everything needs," Gordon said.

The fundraiser will be held at Lost Lake, 3154 W. Diversey Ave., Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Police said no citations were issued because both the bus and Miller had the green light when the accident happened. The investigation is ongoing.