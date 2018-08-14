Kevin Hart announces he’s running in Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart announced he is going to participate in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October.

Hart made the announcement in a Facebook video with the help of his two kids.

“Last year I ran my first marathon, the New York City Marathon, and I ran it in four hours. And I said, ‘You know what? That’s not good enough for me. I need to do more, I want more,'” he said in the video.

He said he wants to fufill his “crazy dream” of running in five marathons.

His kids appeared in the video holding up signs saying, “We love you and your crazy dreams.”

The marathon takes place Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.