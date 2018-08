Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Tuesday for a back to school event in the West Pullman neighborhood.

It's known has "Hatch Day" in honor of her nephew Julian, who was the victim of gun violence.

Jennifer and her sister Julia, who is Julian's mother, are giving out school supplies to families in need at St. Sabina's Church.

WGN's Dean Richards talked with Jennifer and Julia before the event got underway.