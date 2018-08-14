Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Milwaukee
- The Cubs had won 11 of 13 meetings before getting shut out the last two in Milwaukee on June 12-13. In the only prior series at Wrigley Field this season, Chicago took four straight by a 9-2 margin.
- The Brewers are 4-7 in August and have gone 31-33 since going 19-8 in May. Milwaukee’s 7.16 ERA in August is the worst in baseball.
- Chicago has won six of its last nine games despite being outscored 42-35 over that stretch. They’ve come from behind in three of those wins and lead the majors with 37 comeback victories. The Brewers are tied for fourth with 31.
- Milwaukee outfielder Lorenzo Cain has gone 12-for-29 (.414) over his last six games overall. He’s also fifth in the National League with a .346 road batting average since June 5 (min. 100 PA).
- Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is just 2-for-30 (.067) against Milwaukee pitching this season, but he’s 5-for-13 with two home runs and four walks lifetime versus Jhoulys Chacin.
- Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun is 9-for-21 (.429) with a home run and two doubles over his last six games, but he’s just 3-for-21 lifetime versus Jose Quintana. Braun’s .336 career batting average at Wrigley Field is the highest of any active player (min. 120 PA).