Brutal home invasion leaves elderly man, woman injured

BERWYN, Ill. – Suburban police are searching for two suspects in a brutal attack and home invasion that left two elderly people injured.

Berwyn police said around 1 p.m. Friday, the two suspects used a crowbar to break into a lower lever apartment on Berwyn’s West Side where a 76-year-old man lived. The suspects beat the man and bound his legs and wrists with duct tape and covered his mouth.

Police said the suspects waited two hours until the man’s 72-year-old niece returned from the store.

The suspects put a gun to her head, tied her up as well and put a sock in her mouth.

Both victims were placed on the kitchen floor.

The woman was punched repeatedly. She has two black eyes and numerous bruises. She said one of the suspects touched her breasts while laughing and asking for money. They took money, her phone, her keys, all her jewelry and ransacked the house.

The victims’ family did not want them to speak on camera out of fear of retaliation.

Berwyn police believe this was a random attack and hope neighborhood cameras will help lead them to the suspects who are described as black men, between the ages of 18 and 20, tall and slender. They wore ski masks during the attack.