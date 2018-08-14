× Bears announce the signing of Roquan Smith

The Chicago Bears have signed first-round draft pick Roquan Smith, the No. 8 overall section in April’s NFL Draft.

“We’re looking forward to Roquan joining our team and getting him prepared for the 2018 season,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said.

Smith, who starred collegiately at the University of Georgia, was a unanimous 2017 First Team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and winner of the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding linebacker. He also was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, both of which are presented to the country’s top overall defensive player.

A 6-1, 225-pounder, Smith started all 15 games for the 13-2 Bulldogs as Georgia earned a spot in the College Football Playoff and advanced to the CFP national championship game. He led the Bulldogs on the season with 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 14.0 tackles-for-loss and 20 QBH. Smith also was named Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in the CFP semifinal with 11 tackles as the Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma to advance to the CFP National Championship game.

Smith is the second linebacker to be selected in the first round by the Bears in the past three years, joining LB Leonard Floyd who was selected No. 9 overall in 2016 while also hailing from the University of Georgia.